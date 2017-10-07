All Blacks first-five Lima Sopoaga has forgiven Springboks midfielder Damian de Allende following a rogue tackle that saw the South African red carded in the 76th minute of his side's 25-24 loss to New Zealand in Cape Town this morning (NZT).

The incident occurred after Sopoaga attempted a drop goal to extend the All Blacks' lead to eight points late in the match, with de Allende running at the Highlanders and Southland playmaker to charge the ball down.

However, the 25-year-old Stormers star mistimed his run, and took Sopoaga out in a late hit after the replacement first-five took his unsuccessful drop goal attempt.

Referee Jerome Garces referred to the TMO to review the indiscretion, before controversially brandishing de Allende with a red card, making him the ninth Springbok of all-time to be sent from the field.

Advertisement

As the two sides gathered for the post-match formalities, an apologetic de Allende took the opportunity to apologise to Sopoaga for his tackle, posting a photo of himself and the All Black on Twitter, stating: "Apologies bro. Was never my intention. all the best for the remainder of the year. #stillmates".

Apologies bro. Was never my intention. all the best for the remainder of the year. #stillmates pic.twitter.com/noU3f3blGj — Damian de allende (@Doogz) October 7, 2017

All was forgiven by Sopoaga, who replied: "Don't sweat it bro. I know there was no malice in it. That's just footy. Lekker game my bro. #whathappensonthefieldstaysonthefield ".