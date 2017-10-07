Citroen's Kris Meeke has control of Rally Spain while Hyundai drivers Andreas Mikkelsen and Thierry Neuville ran into problems.

Meeke takes a 13 second lead into the final day over four-time world champion Sebastien Ogier of M-Sport Ford. The Frenchman will cap a strong rally and take a huge step towards a fifth title with nearest rival Neuville having hydraulic issues. He stopped to repair damage on a touring stage but in his hurry to make it to the next stage on time he had a minor crash.

Northern Irishman Meeke has endured a tough season, picking up a win in Mexico, but was dropped by the French manufacturer for a period after a string of disappointing results.

Ford's Ott Tanak, Hyundai's Mikkelsen and Dani Sordo all hit the same block and damaged their steering. The latter two were forced out of the event but Tanak was able to continue. He was third overnight.

Toyota's Juho Hanninen was fourth after a strong finish to the day while Neuville was fifth but 53 second off the pace.