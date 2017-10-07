The Warriors would likely lose talented youngster Ata Hingano should they complete the signing of Manly's Blake Green.

The Auckland outfit is rumoured to be close to securing the 31-year-old five-eighth, who is still contracted to Manly in 2018 although the Sea Eagles have indicated they would offer him a release under the right conditions.

Manly has shown interest in Penrith's Matt Moylan and they would happily release Green if they could acquire the fullback/five-eighth. Although Green's arrival would give Shaun Johnson an experienced playmaker to share the responsibility of steering the side around the park, it could cost the club a highly-regarded junior talent.

Hingano is understood to be ready to walk away if the club adds Green to their roster.

The Tongan international's agent Peter Brown confirmed they would be disappointed if the club was chasing a veteran just months after re-signing the 20-year-old.

"If he is going to be third or fourth wheel then he might as well look elsewhere," Brown told the Herald on Sunday. "We told the Warriors that when he re-signed with them.

"If they did sign Green we would have to reevaluate."

There was interest in Hingano from several clubs before he signed an extension to remain at Mt Smart earlier this year.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George denied the club was nearing a deal with Green and insisted they are committed to Hingano.

"Ata's signed with us," George said. "I have seen reports linking us to Blake Green but that is all. Green is contracted to Manly for next year as far as I know.

"Reports that we are close to signing Blake are not accurate.

"If he or any other player were available we would consider them but there is nothing to report there."

George's predecessor Jim Doyle negotiated Hingano's re-signing earlier in the season but the new boss is more than happy with that decision.

"Ata is a big part of the club -- he was extended for two more years because we see him as a big part of our future," George added.

Green is reportedly poised to join the Warriors on a three-year deal worth around $2m.

A bigger money one-year deal might make sense, providing insurance if Hingano wasn't ready for a full season as a starting player or if star halfback Johnson wasn't back to full fitness. The longer term arrangement is either over-paying on halves or demonstrating a lack of faith in the youngster.