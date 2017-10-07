Gingernuts looks unlikely to run in the Caulfield Cup after his final lead-up run before heading to Australia was abandoned yesterday.

Gingernuts was the hot favourite for the group one Livamol Classic at Hastings ahead of running in the A$3m Caulfield Cup (2400m) on Saturday, October 21.

With the Livamol Classic now cancelled, connections will have to weigh up potentially sending Gingernuts to the Cox Plate and then possibly the Mackinnon Stakes as it seems unlikely the four-year-old will travel to Melbourne in time for the Caulfield Stakes next week.

The Caulfield Cup had been potentially looking like a showdown between two of New Zealand's best horses as Gingernuts was set to race against Underwood Stakes winner Bonneval for the first time, but that now looks unlikely.

Trainer Stephen Autridge, who prepares the Te Akau team in partnership with Jamie Richards, was putting a brave face on the situation last night.

"It's certainly not ideal as it puts us in a very tricky situation with Gingernuts and his Caulfield Cup bid," he said.

"At this stage we are booked on a flight to Australia on Wednesday but would be heading over after missing a vital race. We're not sure if they are going to re-run the race but if it wasn't tomorrow [Sunday] or Monday then it's not an option for him.

"It would also mean he would have to travel to Australia, race on the Saturday and then back-up seven days later for the Cup.

"It's not something we've done with him before and I just don't know if it is a viable option.

"All we can do is sit down with David [Ellis] and the owners and work out what our options are once we know what the future of the Livamol Classic is, so hopefully we will have a plan in place in the next 24 hours."