The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 limelight has largely been hogged by Scott McLaughlin's incredible performance in the top 10 shootout.

But, the public debut of Triple Eight's newly engineered twin-turbo V6 Holden engine has very nearly stolen the show. Mated to the team's camouflaged 'Sandman' panel-van creation, the engine has been demonstrated on track each day of Bathurst week by four-time champion Greg Murphy.

"Roland Dane sent me a text and said 'hey we're doing this, are you keen to be a part of it?'" Murphy told The Herald.

"I was excited about everybody else that's involved in the project [...] and obviously I'm very keen in what's happening in the future of Supercars. The Sandman's a cool bit of kit, and it didn't take much to decide to have a crack.

Advertisement

"Believe it or not, if I didn't know it was a twin-turbo V6 under the bonnet and I couldn't hear it, I would think that I was driving a V8. The team have worked very hard and spent a lot of time and money on getting it to perform and do the goods.

"At the moment they've clearly got it within a very small percentage, or maybe it's the same, as a V8. The shift lights and where the gears are being pulled is all very similar."

The new engine is expected to feature in next year's Supercars Championship on a 'wildcard' basis, as Triple Eight continue to develop it for a full race program across their team's new Holden ZB Commodores in 2019 as part of the new Gen II regulations.

Though Holden have campaigned six-cylinder engines in the Australian Touring Car Championship in the past, including when Peter Brock took his first Bathurst win in 1972, initial fan reaction was mixed. However, those on Mount Panorama have largely praised the new power plant having seen it in action for the first time.

"I'm wrapped and stoked that [fans] have taken it on as positively as what they have," said Murphy. "We've had V8s ... that noise for such a long period of time. It's hard to adjust, but we've got to look at it as a different option potentially down the line.

"It doesn't mean that everybody's going to be running V6 turbos in the future; we could have a complete mix of things. And I suppose that's something that could be exciting."

Supercars, like many other categories across the globe including the World Endurance Championship and Formula 1, faces an era of change and adaption to the ever changing motoring market.

"I'm obviously a big fan [of V8s]; I have been forever. I like the sound, I like the noise, I love what it means. But, we need to accept that there is change around the place and you've got to move with the times I suppose.

"I think everyone should be focused on making sure we provide good racing. We've got teams and drivers here that are equal to the best in the world and we need to maintain and make sure that we continue to keep that rolling on.

"Yes the sound might change a little bit, but I think as long as the racing and the superstars that drive the cars maintain the excitement level ... then a little bit of acceptance on maybe a different engine note is something you've got to look at.

"It's still a high horsepower combustion engine, which is what I love. As long as it's burning fuel, pumping some flames, and going fast, then we should be pretty pleased."