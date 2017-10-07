Kiwi Scott McLaughlin has emulated his hero Greg Murphy by posting one of the most memorable laps in Bathurst history to secure pole for the Great Race.

The championship leader recorded the fastest ever lap on Mt Panorama to take top spot ahead of Erebus Racing's David Reynolds by almost half a second.

All the more surprising was that he managed his stunning lap despite dropping two wheels off the track at McPhillamy Park.

An emotional McLaughlin grabs the single season pole position record with his 14th of the season and he moves past Jamie Whincup with three rounds still to go.

"I dreamt of doing this since I was a kid," an emotional McLaughlin said.

"I knew we could do that. I am over the moon. It was the most incredible moment of my life."

Reynolds put in a stunning lap himself in the small budget Erebus Holden and was gracious in coming out to clap McLaughlin as he drove down pit lane.

Prodrive teammate Mark Winterbottom and Chaz Mostert will share the second row while defending series champ Shane van Gisbergen will start fifth in the Red Bull Holden.

Cam Waters starts sixth alongside Kiwi co-driver Richie Stanaway.

New Zealander Fabian Coulthard made a small mistake and ran wide at The Cutting, which cost him valuable time on his lap. He will begin seventh.

Top 10 Shootout

1.Scott McLaughlin (Ford) 2:03.831s

2.David Reynolds (Holden) 2:04.274s

3.Mark Winterbottom (Ford) 2:04.498s

4.Chaz Mostert (Ford) 2:04.587

5.Shane van Gisbergen (Holden) 2:04.668s

6.Cam Waters (Ford) 2:04.680s

7.Fabian Coulthard (Ford) 2:04.969s

8.Jason Bright (Ford) 2:05.227s

9.Garth Tander (Holden) 2:05.326s

10.James Courtney (Holden) 2:05.489s