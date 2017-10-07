Harry Bateman and Chantelle Cassidy are carving up at the John Jones Steel Harewood Open to both hold a mammoth and matching six-shot lead after three rounds.



Typically known as moving day, the only movement in the womens field was backwards as they all struggled in the wet conditions around the Harewood golf course.



Waikato amateur Cassidy, is more than likely to lock away her third Harewood Open title tomorrow, but isnt getting ahead of herself.



"I feel saturated, but other than that I feel okay and I know its going to be equally as challenging tomorrow," smiled Cassidy.



"Im certainly going to stick to my plan that I have used over the past few days and Im not going to worry about six-shots, especially with Amelia [Garvey] behind me."



Victory tomorrow afternoon would complete her third Harewood Open title in four years as she starts to put together an impressive dynasty here in Christchurch.



Meanwhile in the mens field, Harry Bateman has continued his surge at the John Jones Steel Harewood Open to now hold a six-shot lead and gets a step closer to winning his maiden Jennian Homes Charles Tour title.



Bateman didnt let the weather put a dampener on his form to card a round of two-under par which included three birdies in the opening five holes.



A softly spoken Bateman is not looking too far ahead, knowing how hard it is to capture victory on this prestigious tour.



"Yeah it was a pretty solid day in what was obviously quite tough conditions, but I got off to a good start but couldnt get anything to drop coming home," said Bateman.



"It feels good to be in this position, but nothing changes for tomorrow, so I will be looking to change that and theres a first time for everything.



"Today my ball striking is the best its been."



The leaderboard hasnt seen many changes with the same party of golfers vying for second place. David Smail finds himself in the final group and in second place at six-under par with rounds of 71, 69 and 70.



Gareth Paddison completes the final group and is a further two-shots back from Smail.



The final round is set to tee off at 8:30am.



