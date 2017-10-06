SKYCITY Breakers Head Coach Paul Henare is keeping his cards close to his chest ahead of tomorrows season opening home game against Cairns Taipans at Spark Arena (Sunday, 5pm tip off).



Twice this week Henare has been quizzed by media about a possible starting five, and on both occasions, there has been just a slight hesitation before he shut down those questions as ruthlessly as he used to shut down opponents throughout in his decorated playing career.



Whether it is keeping his own players on their toes or perhaps it is more about visiting Cairns Taipans Head Coach Aaron Fearne, regardless it is working, with no one any the wiser about who will get the nod come tip off time at Spark Arena.



"We have options in this group and I expect that throughout the season you will see us make changes but for now you will have to wait and see at Spark Arena tomorrow. I am sure the Taipans are working hard on their scout, so it doesnt do any harm to leave them in the dark a little longer too.



"But what I am liking about this group is the competition for minutes, and in almost every position we have players who would do a starting spot justice for sure. The guard line is very competitive with Edgar, Shea, Kirk and DJ, and the depth in our bigs gives us a few different options with the likes of Mika, Alex, Rob and Finn, and of course Tom brings us his versatility while Jordan and Jimmy will play key roles during the season.



"We are not focused on starters though, I will leave that to you guys (the media); the key is for everyone to know their role and to deliver when they are on court. It is their job to make it hard for us coaches to find that right mix and what we have seen through the preseason is a desire to do what is right for the team."



Cairns showed they will be up for the fight too, with last seasons semifinalists holding off Illawarra in a close game last night to get their season underway with a win, a record 17th year in a row they have won their opening home game.



Cairns won on the back of a father-time defying performance from 34-year-old veteran Alex Loughton, who scored 19 points including a game winning free throw with 0.8 seconds left on the clock.



The Breakers will enjoy a final shoot around at the game venue tomorrow morning, before getting ready to go to work at Spark Arena, tip off 5pm on Sunday afternoon.



There are still great tickets available for the game, starting as low as $12.50 when you buy three or more, with great family passes, season memberships and venue memberships available via the club website www.nzbreakers.co.nz



Next Home Game



Sunday 8 October



5:00pm tip off



3:45pm doors open



Spark Arena, Auckland



SKYCITY Breakers v Cairns Taipans



Tickets online via www.nzbreakers.co.nz

- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Basketball New Zealand