New Zealands number one ranked amateur Nick Voke has won his first stage at the Web.com qualifying school in Nebraska City after shooting a final round of 65.



Opening the event with an even-par 72, Voke then flicked the switch to record scores of 65, 66 and 65 to finish with an impressive one-shot lead.



With the second stage of qualifying clashing with the Nomura Cup dates (to be played 9-12 November), New Zealand Nomura Cup first reserve Denzel Ieremia will step up to take his place in the team.



"Its an exciting opportunity for Denzel, but I will enjoy this win and then get straight back to work as there is still a lot of golf to played," said Voke.



This is an exciting time in his already successful amateur career and his recent form couldnt come at a better time with the Asia-Pacific Amateur just two weeks away.



Voke arrives in New Zealand to prepare for this event on October 17.



