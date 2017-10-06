Taranaki hooker Ricky Riccitelli rates last night's incredible Ranfurly Shield win over Canterbury as one of the best of his career.

Down 31-7 after 27 minutes, the Shield was already being stored away in the Canterbury trophy room for the summer but somehow, 53 minutes later, Taranaki were holding the Shield aloft for their sixth tenure.

"I knew we were down, I didn't realise the margin was that big actually," said 22-year old Riccitelli, who has played 21 games for the Hurricanes. "It's quite easy for a team to go down by about 60 points when things aren't going their way, but it shows the brotherhood and the bond we've got with these boys and it's a special win for us.

"We've got to defend in next week now against a good Manawatu side at home. But we will celebrate this win accordingly."

What a game! What a comeback! Get down to Devon st to see the boys from 10.45am. @Mitre10Cup #Winning @Taranaki_NZ pic.twitter.com/qB4BpGkzZy — Taranaki Rugby (@TaranakiRugby) October 6, 2017



Taranaki scored 48 points in the last 47 minutes. The teams combined to run in 13 tries, and some of them were of the highest class.

Singalongs, dancing and chanting could all be heard from Taranaki's changing room in the aftermath of the come-from-behind win.

The turnaround means Taranaki are now favoured to take home advantage into the playoffs, and they have the small matter of a Shield defence against Manawatu on Wednesday.

"In 20 minutes we made 10 mistakes and they scored three tries off those mistakes," said coach Colin Cooper. "We just had to get the ball and build and trust the game plan, and we did that.

"It was a hard watch to start with but we toughed it out, and that's where the leadership of the group came through. It was all really positive and I didn't need to say much because the leaders were saying it all."