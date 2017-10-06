Having reset the Mount Panorama practice record and claimed provisional pole for Sunday's Supercheap Auto 1000, don't expect Scott McLaughlin to hold back in today's top-10 shootout.

"[I'll] have a go. It's always fun, to make the shootout is awesome," he said.

"It's one of the best sessions of the year, and it's going to be a lot of fun. It might be our last dry session of the weekend, so we'll see."

Like at many other events this year, McLaughlin and his No. 17 Shell V-Power Racing Ford have gelled very early in the weekend.

"The car's obviously pretty good, and we're just trying to make the most of it. I've got a lot of confidence in it.

"At that speed there's a lot going on, and you're holding on for dear life pretty much. It's nice to be able to do three consistent laps in a row, and be comfortable each time."

Prodrive Racing made it a provisional Ford top four with Chaz Mostert, Cameron Waters, and Mark Winterbottom; only to get upstaged by a late time from Erebus Motorsport's David Reynolds - who pipped them all to take second place.

A red flag with just 15-seconds left in the session (prompted by the crashed Wilson Security car of James Moffat) ruined the last-gasp chances of several drivers aiming to make it into the top 10. The biggest casualty of which was Jamie Whincup.

The six-time series champion will start the Bathurst 1000 from 11th place on the grid. He and Triple Eight stablemate Craig Lowndes both suffered continual brake issues throughout the session - underlined by both drivers going off at the end of Conrod Straight at high speed.

"Seeing Jamie back there ... I'm not sure where he was with the red flag ... I guess that is surprising," said McLaughlin.

"He's very quick around here, and they were here last year. So I'm not sure what the braking problems are for them. Mine have been pretty good, I haven't had any issues so far - touch wood."

Lowndes also didn't make the top 10, ending his session early and winding up 18th and wedged between Tim Slade and Scott Pye.

Triple Eight's sole top-10 starter will be Shane van Gisbergen. After leading the session early, the Kiwi faded to seventh behind fellow Kiwi Fabian Coulthard, and ahead of James Courtney, Jason Bright, and Garth Tander in 10th.

The top-10 shootout starts later today at 7.10pm NZST.​