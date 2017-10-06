If champion trainers Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman haven't landed a black-type win in the first two group races at Hastings today, it could all change in the group three Red Badge Sprint.

Baker and Forsman have a strong contingent of 10 runners at the Hawke's Bay meeting and will be represented in each of the three major events.

I Got You will start in the group two Sacred Falls Hawke's Bay Guineas (1400m), while Saint Emilion and Mime will be their hopes in the group one Livamol Classic (2040m). Their attention will then then switch to stablemates Eleonora and Francaletta in the group three Red Badge Spring Sprint (1400m) and it's the latter who could be their best prospect of a black-type win on the card.

Francaletta slips in on the 53kg minimum, has drawn ideally at barrier two and is unbeaten in three starts on the Hastings track.

She beat the smart Dolcetto at Hastings in her second and third starts last spring in special conditions events then returned to the course last month when scoring an impressive fresh-up win over Miss Wilson and Ferrando over 1200m.

With a record of five wins in her first six starts, Francaletta was expected to win again second-up when hot favourite in the group three Metric Mile at Awapuni (1550m), but the High Chaparral mare had to settle for fifth to Dolcetto on a heavy 10 surface.

"She got through the track well enough, but it was more the step up to a mile. It was just too tough for her second-up," Forsman said. "She just knocked up the last bit."

But Forsman is adamant it will be a different outcome today.

"She looks well. She has never been better this time in," Forsman said. "The only concern is a firm track. She's a big, strong mare with not the best joints, but they can usually get away with one on top of the ground. She's got a lovely draw and there looks a bit of speed in it so she should get a good run."

Michael Coleman will continue his association with Francaletta, while Matt Cameron will ride stablemate Eleonora.

"She was all set to go to Sydney for the autumn but pulled a muscle and has had a slow build-up," Forsman said. "She's been plagued by the wet tracks and that's affected her preparation."

- NZ Racing Desk