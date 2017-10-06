Nigel Tiley knows it will all come down to luck in the running with his group one Livamol Classic (2040m) prospect Megablast at Hastings today.

Megablast is one of the fresh runners at the three-day Hawke's Bay Carnival, but he has travelled far in preparation for the weight-for-age feature. His latest two runs have been on either side of the Tasman and his Pukekohe trainer has him primed to give a good account of himself today.

"I couldn't be happier with his work on Tuesday, it was as good as he's ever worked, but he will need a bit of luck in the running if he's to get some of it," Tiley said.

"It's never easy in a group one race and you just need to get some of the breaks."

Advertisement

Jockeys' best

A selection of New Zealand's leading jockeys offer their best rides for the weekend and, where applicable, last week's result.

Lisa Allpress: Dark Princess - Hastings (Race 7)

(Sensible Princess - 1st)

Opie Bosson: Gingernuts - Hastings (Race 8)

(Sun Genes - 5th)

Michael McNab: Dragon - Te Awamutu (Race 2)

Matt Cameron: Mongolian Legend - Hastings (Race 1)

(Mongolian Legend - scratched)

Sam Collett: Miss Wilson - Hastings (Race 9)

(Aston Park - unplaced)

Mark Du Plessis: Star Treasure - Te Rapa (Race 6)

(Smedley - scratched)

Chris Johnson: Son of Maher - Riccarton (Race 7)

(Irish Express - unplaced)

Johnathan Parkes: Hiflyer - Te Rapa (Race 2)

(Celebratedachiever - 2nd)

Jonathan Riddell: Taurus - Te Rapa (Race 2)

(Keep It Savvy - 2nd)

Sam Spratt: Naughty Knuckles - Te Awamutu (Race 9)

(Stokers Rock - 2nd)

Jason Waddell: Haussmann - Hastings (Race 5)

(Notabadcraftsman - 1st)

- NZ Racing Desk