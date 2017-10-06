Cambridge blacksmith key to top performer going into big Classic in sparkling condition.

Wind the clock back two years on today's $250,000 Livamol Classic and Volkstok'n'barrell would be the $2.50 favourite.

Okay, things have not gone right during that time with the grand performer.

He sits at $6 behind the raging favourite Gingernuts. But, according to co-trainer Chris Gibbs, you can also wind Volkstok'n'barrell's condition back a couple of years.

Advertisement

"He's going into this race in sparkling condition. I don't want to put the hooter [bad luck] on him, but if he gets decent footing he's going to be right in this."

The majority of the problem has been in Volkstok'n'barrell's feet.

"He got sick in Melbourne then his feet gave trouble. His four-year-old career was basically wiped out. We got him back to win the group one Herbie Dyke at Te Rapa, but he still wasn't right."

Boutique Cambridge blacksmith Kim Hughes entered the scene and although now only in an advisory role, things started coming right.

"We sent videos down and Kim tampered around and got things going and our blacksmith has gone down to see him for advice and gradually the problem has been righted."

The writing was there to see when Volkstok'n'barrell galloped between races a couple of Ruakaka meetings back. It was the most free he has been in his action in the last two years.

"In recent seasons he always changes stride to his inside leg 50m from the finish, but that day at home he stayed on his outside leg and gallops beautifully and strong to the line. Whatever was worrying him, now isn't."

The issue this time will be the track conditions. "The better the track, the better he will go," predicts Gibbs.

The official Hastings rating yesterday was a good 4. Showers appeared to be on the way overnight, but the serious rain is forecast for later today.

The importance of that is Gingernuts, unlike most of the opposition, will not be wiped out by a rain-affected track. He handles all types of footing and an off-track will allow him to better come from the back, which he will have to do from his barrier draw.

Chance to Dance is one of Lloyd Williams' sell-on horses with plenty of ability. He faces a much better field then he beat at Pukekohe last start, but you had to be impressed with the way he found the finish after looking 50-1 about 10 strides out. Also, he had not had much racing and you could expect improve on that run.

On a day when Winx will capture all the attention, there is good racing throughout the Hastings card.

On the Winx subject, interesting that she has eased slightly in betting and former Kiwi Humidor has tightened in from $5 to $4.20.

There have been several mentions, mainly from Australia, that Winx has not previously raced at Flemington. There is no track that is more fair than Flemington. Winx has already won two Cox Plates on a track that can beat some horses, Moonee Valley. If Winx is beaten it won't be Flemington than beats her.

Early in the Hastings programme Killarney (No4, R2) is worth a look. He's not a 1400m horse, but trainer Roger James has had an issue or two with him and had to be careful. He's a back runner and will be suited by the small field. Back him here and follow up next time.

Don't be fooled by the fact Sacred Rebel (No9, R3) sole win was on a slow track. The day he scored that victory at Te Rapa they ran the 1200m in 1:11.6. He has subsequently been beaten on two tracks that were too wet for him. If the rain stays away he can be right in this.

Camino Rocoso (No7, R6) did not fill a place when resuming at Ruakaka, but it was not a bad run and he will have improved dramatically from it. He is a bit of class and expect a big effort from him here. The $4.20 yesterday looked a good risk, particularly on a $1 a win and $2 a place proportion.

For a horse has not run a place in two starts, Lubaya (No9, R7) is probably a touch of unders, but her run in the Gold Trail Stakes against better opposition over a trip too short was smart. She's one to follow.

Francaletta (No10, R8) cost punters plenty when beaten into fourth at Manawatu last start, but stay with the ship. With the potential of some give in the surface she should shine this afternoon.