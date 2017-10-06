Probably the most important corner at Bathurst is Turn One. It sets you up for the first big run up the mountain. It's an easy corner on paper, but is probably worth the most time [for a fast lap].

Turn Two is a crazy uphill corner that's tough to get right. You then head into the Cutting, which is a double left with the first part being blind and then hard into the second kink. You'll probably touch the wall about five times if you get it right and lose the odd wing mirror rubbing against the fence, which is cool.

After that we have the Fujistu Man as we call it and there's a bump right in the middle that upsets the car, so you have to get it just right. You exit hard up against the wall, banging the wing mirror.

The next tough part is the Grate and is probably the craziest corner on the track. You come down the hill and, at the bottom, the car compresses so much the steering binds up and the power steering just can't cope with the load. You get in there and have to set the steering and hope you get it right.

McPhillamy Park is where all the fans are. You come over the top and all four wheels are off the ground and you have to make sure the car's pointed in the right direction. You then go across Skyline and start the race down the hill with a tight, drop away right-hander. Every time you take a gulp, as it's so steep.

Forrest's Elbow, you have to get right to get a good drive early on to Conrod [Straight]. It's a straight run now where we're getting up to 300km/h before you get to the Chase where you have to brake really hard for the 90-degree left-hander. Pretty big stopping power here where you need about 100kg of pressure on the brake pedal.

The last corner again looks simple on paper but it's really hard to get right because it's so bumpy."

Five picks to win

Scott McLaughlin has been the man to beat in the 2017 season.

Car 88: Jamie Whincup and Paul Dumbrell

Multiple wins at Bathurst and they had the race last year until pinged with a 15-second race penalty, handing the win to Will Davison and Jonathan Webb. They were unlucky at the Sandown 500, and in Dumbrell the team have probably the best and most race fit co-driver as he is a regular in the Super2 series. Whincup may not be the dominant force in the championship, but he has the pedigree to win.

Car 17: Scott McLaughlin and Alex Premat

Scott McLaughlin has been the man to beat in the 2017 season. He has always been quick but has come into his own since moving to the DJR Team Penske outfit. He leads the championship and was close to winning the opening Pirtek Enduro Cup race at Sandown closing to within second of eventual winners Cameron Waters and Richie Stanaway. Co-driver Premat may not spend much time in Supercars, but he's proven, having won the 2016 title with Shane van Gisbergen.

Car 97: Shane van Gisbergen and Matt Campbell

The defending Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen hasn't quite managed to fire on all cylinders so far this season. There have been flashes of the brilliance that won him last year's title, but bad luck and interesting decisions have held him back. Like his teammate Whincup, he knows how to hang tough and will want to grab his first Bathurst win after missing out in 2016 and a mechanical failure in 2014 while leading. Co-driver Matt Campbell put in a solid performance at Sandown and proved in Europe he can win races.

Car 888: Craig Lowndes and Steve Richards

Both drivers are in twilight of their respective careers but they have more Bathurst 1000 experience between them than just about anyone else in the field. Not only that, the pair have 10 race wins at Mt Panorama - Lowndes six and Richards four. Luck plays a huge part in this race but it's experience that will get you across the line. Lowndes is eighth in the championship and the pair put in a solid Sandown 500 to come home 11th after a few issues. Co-driver Richards is still actively racing in the Australian GT championship.

Car 6: Cameron Waters and Richie Stanaway

You'd probably have had this pair down as dark horses to win the Bathurst 1000 a couple of months ago. Not now though after witnessing their win at the Sandown 500, which has got them as leading contenders to pick up their second Pirtek Enduro Cup win. Cameron Waters has been a star in waiting and has shown in his recent past he can match it with regular series front runners and getting the win at Sandown will give him added confidence. Stanaway is perhaps the most naturally gifted racer race to come out of New Zealand in the past few years and has taken to the big taxis in style. He showed great ability at the 2016 Sandown 500 and now has his first Supercars win. He knows the track, having raced there last year, and will be a genuine threat.