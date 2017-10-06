Harry Bateman has stolen the headlines with a heroic closing nine of 29 to hold a five-shot lead at the John Jones Steel Harewood Open after two rounds.



In the first event of the Jennian Homes Charles Tour season, Bateman showed no rust with a clinical finish to his round of seven-under, 65 at the Harewood Golf Club today.



The Muriwai professional is yet to win on this circuit, but has claimed a number of runner-up finishes and would love nothing more than to change that this weekend.



"It was pretty awesome out there today, I have never had 29 before so that was pretty pleasing," said Bateman.



"I had no idea what my score was and assumed I would have to make birdie on the last but after adding it up correctly, it was nice to see the number 29."



The 26-year-old also made two scintillating eagles, one of which was on the par four, fifth from downtown.



"I chipped in from about 20 meters for one, then had 106 for my second and somehow popped it in," grinned the overnight leader.



"It was certainly a game of two halves after battling through my opening nine (started on 10) to then come home so strong, so I am looking forward to the weekend."



Bateman R2 Scorecard:



The chasing pack isnt short on experience as they look to chase down Bateman with defending champion Brad Shilton and Jennian Homes Trophy winner Gareth Paddison, tied second at five-under with David Smail and Richard Lee a further one-shot back.



Paddison had a unique round of three-under 69 that even included a disastrous quadruple bogey on his eighth hole of the day. With that he also managed eight birdies in a freakish round of golf that would have had him just one behind Bateman.



Chantelle Cassidy has continued her dominance at the Harewood Golf Club with her second consecutive round of two-under, 70 which gives her a three-shot lead over Canterburys best, Amelia Garvey.



Two time Harewood Open champion Cassidy, couldnt pinpoint as to why she continues to impress here in the Garden City, but is happy with how things are tracking.



"Its such a nice golf course here at Harewood, but I just cant describe why I seem to play well here. The putts just seem to be dropping," said Cassidy.



"After playing the McKayson New Zealand Womens Open last week it feels like everything is tracking in the right direction."



Garvey made up some much needed ground this morning after shooting a three-under, 69 to bounce back into contention and put the pair seven shots ahead of third placed Rose Zheng.



Tomorrows tee times kick off from 8:30am with a two-tee start.



