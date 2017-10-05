After initially missing out on a Bathurst 1000 drive, André Heimgartner has scored a last-gasp seat alongside Freightliner Racing's Tim Slade.

​

Having come to Bathurst to solely compete in the Carrera Cup Australia Championship, Heimgartner was contacted by the team earlier in the week about the possibility of replacing Slade's injured co-driver Ash Walsh.

"It got discussed on Wednesday night," Heimgartner told NZ Herald. "They rang me and said it might be a possibility. So, it's been pretty quick. And then obviously yesterday it was just about seeing where it went."

The late decision gives Heimgartner his best opportunity to claim a top result at Mount Panorama, following a notable 11th place on debut in 2014 with Super Black Racing.

"It's good - good to get some laps, and good to be driving a really good car.

"I'm excited, hoping that it doesn't effect my Carrera Cup [campaign] too much. But overall I think it's positive. Any time you can do the big race in a good car and a good team is great."​

Heimgartner will get his first taste behind the wheel in Practice 4 at 10.45am NZST.