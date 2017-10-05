After a heavy crash at Skyline in the final hour-long Thursday practice session at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, Shane van Gisbergen's Red Bull Holden Racing Team Commodore has been repaired overnight in time for Friday's proceedings.

The crash came at the worst time for the Kiwi, just as the team had started to make progress with their No. 97 Commodore, having not threatened the top of the time sheets in the first two sessions.

"The first session was a bit average but we definitely did some good work," said van Gisbergen.

"In the second one, Matty was able to get comfortable and get better and better and the car was much improved when I got in there.

"We set some reasonable times and I felt like we were making some good headway and then unfortunately I made a mistake which has made the guys do some unnecessary work to get it going [...] but at least now, our car is better."

Freightliner Racing's Tim Slade also crashed yesterday, doing so just a few meters from where van Gisbergen did later in the afternoon. His car has also been repaired overnight.

Practice four (co-drivers only) will take place at 10.45am NZST, with qualifying following at 5.50pm.