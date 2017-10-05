The last time Sonny Bill Williams came across French referee Jerome Garces he was famously sent from the field.

The All Blacks second five-eighth is confident there won't be a repeat of the red card in received in the second Lions test in June when Garces takes charge of Sunday's test against the Springboks in Cape Town.

Williams was sent off in the 25th minute of the 24-21 loss to the Lions in Wellington after his shoulder connected with Anthony Watson's head in a tackle attempt. He became just the third All Black to be ordered off the field in 561 matches.

"It's just one of those things that happens in rugby," Williams told media today.

"I've gone back and worked hard on my tackle technique. I feel like I've made steps in the right direction to hopefully not get a red card...maybe a yellow," he joked.

Williams has played in all five tests of the Rugby Championship since returning from his suspension for the high tackle. He'll start alongside Ryan Crotty in the centres as the All Blacks look to complete a clean sweep in the Rugby Championship.

Crotty returns to the 13 jersey after being one of five players rested from last weekend's win over Argentina in Buenos Ares.

"I've had a week off. I'm fresh and chomping at the bit to pull the jersey on and try and fill it," Crotty said.

Williams added it hasn't taken long to reconnect with his midfield partner.

"We have cuddles at times. Watch a movie together," Williams quipped. "We've played together for years, going back to the Crusaders. I just listen and do as I'm told."