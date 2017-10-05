The New York Yacht Club is returning to the America's Cup after an absence of a decade and a half.

The club announced today that it will challenge for the 36th America's Cup to be held in early 2021 in Auckland.

Teams can file challenges beginning Jan. 1. The NYYC last backed a challenge in 2002-03 with Team Dennis Conner.

It held the silver trophy from 1851 until 1983, when Australia II beat Conner's Liberty to end the longest winning streak in sports.

Advertisement

The club will be represented by Bella Mente Quantum Racing Association, which will be led by yachtsmen John J. "Hap" Fauth of Naples, Florida, and Doug DeVos of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

DeVos is president of Amway and the brother-in-law of U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

America's Cup veteran Terry Hutchinson will serve as CEO and skipper.