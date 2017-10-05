Kiwi golf Ryan Fox has made a strong start to the latest event on the European Tour while playing alongside a cricketing great.

Fox was paired up with Shane Warne in the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as he fired a four-under 68 at St Andrew Old Course.

The tournament format sees professional paired with celebrity amateurs with the first three rounds played at either St Andrew, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Fox sits in a share of third, one shot behind co-leaders Nicolas Colsaerts and Paul Dunne.

Fox said the former Australian spin bowler made some clutch puts and said they combined well as a team.

"I made four birdies and a bogey and the hole I bogeyed, Warney made net birdie anyway."

Warne praised his teammate's round.

"It was fantastic. To watch Ryan go about it today was just awesome. I chipped in a couple of times but it was great fun out there to watch these guys," Warne said.

"It wasn't easy out there in that wind and to watch Ryan play the way he did was a pleasure."