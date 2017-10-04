Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is under fire following a sexist remark towards a female reporter at a press conference today.
Newton, who led the Panthers to a 33-30 win over Super Bowl winners the New England Patriots on Monday, was responding to a question from female reporter Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.
Rodrigue asked Newton about teammate Devin Funchess 'running routes,' a term used to explain the pre-determined move by a wide receiver.
"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes," Newton said, drawing out the word "routes" and pausing before giving his answer.
Rodrigue later wrote on Twitter that it wasn't funny.
"I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job," she wrote.