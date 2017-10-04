Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is under fire following a sexist remark towards a female reporter at a press conference today.

Newton, who led the Panthers to a 33-30 win over Super Bowl winners the New England Patriots on Monday, was responding to a question from female reporter Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.

Rodrigue asked Newton about teammate Devin Funchess 'running routes,' a term used to explain the pre-determined move by a wide receiver.

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes," Newton said, drawing out the word "routes" and pausing before giving his answer.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

Rodrigue later wrote on Twitter that it wasn't funny.

