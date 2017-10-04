Confused? It's not hard, when it comes to the Rugby League World Cup.

Tournament organisers have had to scramble following the last-gasp decision by Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo's to quit the Kiwis for Tonga.

Taumalolo, who played for New Zealand against Australia just five months ago, switched camps this week before the squads are officially announced today.

Wearing the Kiwi jersey, Taumalolo figured in tournament promotions including ones for the November 11 clash between New Zealand and Tonga in Hamilton. He has been replaced in the graphics by rampaging Sea Eagles forward Martin Taupau.

Tonga is represented in the advertisements by Hull forward Sika Manu, his nation's captain.

Manu has already tasted World Cup glory...with the Kiwis. He was in the Steve Kearney-coached side which beat Australia in the 2008 final in Brisbane.

An image of Taumalolo remains on the FMG Stadium Waikato website to promote the fixture.