Newcastle coach Nathan Brown concedes that the Warriors are the front runners to lure Kiwi veteran Adam Blair away from Brisbane to end his NRL career.

But it doesn't mean he won't give up on signing the 31-year-old himself.

Blair is contracted with the Broncos until the end of next season, but coach Wayne Bennett has already admitted he won't stand in the way of the forward and a healthy end-of-career payday.

The Warriors are understood to be offering the former Melbourne and Wests Tigers prop a lucrative deal, but Blair is also reported to have met with Brown in Newcastle in the past week.

"You would have to say that the Warriors are clear favourites to get him I would have thought," Brown said.

"But how it turns out I don't know."

The Knights have made a number of signings for next season.

Connor Watson, Tautau Moga and Kalyn Ponga headline the young backs coming to the club, while Aidan Guerra and Herman Ese'ese will arrive in the forwards.

But Blair would offer the winning culture and experience so desperately sought after at the Knights given he has played four NRL grand finals and won a World Cup in his 12-year career.

"All I can guarantee is he is a player of interest for us," Brown said.

"He is certainly someone we feel would help our young forwards, the (Daniel and Jacob) Safitis, (Josh) Kingy and Barny (Mitchell Barnett) with his experience.

"He's come from the Melbourne Storm and he is a winner and he knows how to prepare to win.

"He is certainly someone who would help our organisation move forward a lot."