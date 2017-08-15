Former All White Chris Killen has been spared jail after he sexually assaulted a young woman while she slept.

Killen, 35, said he was in a 'stupefied state' from alcohol when he went into a spare bedroom of a house the woman was staying in and touched her sexually.

The incident took place in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Killen admitted the sexual assault charge shortly before he was due to go on trial at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, on June 21 having earlier pleaded not guilty.

He was handed a 12 month jail term suspended for a 18 months.

Killen must also do 200 hours unpaid work and sign the sex offenders register.

He was due to be sentenced yesterday, but the case was re-listed for today.

New Zealand-born Killen represented his country in the 2010 World Cup after playing for Middlesbrough and Celtic and starting his career with Manchester City as a trainee.

His playing career also included stints at Hibernian, Norwich, Oldham Athletic, Port Vale and Wrexham.

Defence counsel Lisa Judge said that Killen, of Adlington, near Macclesfield, had 'no relevant' previous convictions.