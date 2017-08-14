If Dane Coles is selected to play in the Bledisloe fixture in Dunedin next week, All Blacks teammate Ben Smith expects the hooker to make a bold and committed return to test football.

Smith and Coles have been drawn closer together this year, both suffering prolonged issues with concussion - although in Smith's case it turned out to be vertigo - that have forced them to miss extended periods of rugby.

It hasn't been easy for either man and they have kept in touch during their various rehabilitation processes, offering each other advice and support.

Being sidelined with concussion is not a fun club to be part and Coles, having spent three months there already this season, is back where he doesn't want to be this week and is unavailable for selection after taking a bang on the head in the 'Game of Three Halves'.

But Smith, who missed most of the Lions series with what was originally thought to be concussion but was in fact an inner ear issue, says that Coles has learned the art of staying positive better than most.

He says that the Hurricanes hooker has shown the treasured ability to deal with this frustration at not playing and then be able to return to action without inhibition.

Those two factors are key says Smith - being able to keep optimistic and to have no reticence or fear of contact once the all clear has been given to play again.

"I watched Colesy play the Brumbies game [Super Rugby quarter-final which was Coles' first game back in three months] and he came on and had great impact so I don' think there is any issues within his confidence. "Talking with him - and I know when I had my problems - he sent me a message to say that his best method was just to stay positive and that is what he has been doing and working hard.

"And I think he is seeing things now as an opportunity to keep working hard and to keep contributing. He can't be out on the field and I know he has been frustrated with what he has gone though but he's stayed positive and that's all you can do."

The All Blacks' ultra cautious management style of concussion sufferers is a potential source of frustration as players are always eager to return.

But Smith says that when it comes to the brain, it is entirely different and there is nothing but support and respect for the management decision to hold players back for longer.

"I think it is particularly important that it is taken seriously," says Smith. "Head knocks have had a lot of big exposure. As a player it is great to know that your safety comes first because hopefully, we have got a lot of time after rugby finishes to do the things and we want our health to be right so we can be with our family and not have problems after rugby.

"It is awesome that the right things are in place."