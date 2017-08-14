Warriors owner Eric Watson is in talks to sell the struggling NRL club but may yet retain a small stake in the Penrose-based franchise.

Auckland businessman Paul Davys is the favourite to buy the Warriors outright, but he and Watson are still in negotiations and considering various partnership options.

The Herald understands Watson is unsure if he wants to sever all ties with the club and is considering whether to make a complete sale or sell Davys a share and stay on as a partner.

"Everything's a possibility," Davys said of a potential partnership with Watson.

"At this stage it's just myself but more will be announced. We're still in negotiations so it may not even come to a deal. I don't know, I'm just hoping it does, so that's where I'm at."

The Warriors are understood to be worth between $15 and $20 million and it is unclear whether Davys has the capital to fund the purchase of the club himself or whether he requires financial backing from a third party.

"Mate, I tell you what, I'm happy that it's raining at the moment," he said. "I'm going to follow the end of that rainbow and see if there's a pot of gold to pay for it."



Davys is confident a deal will be struck within the next week and said it would be of no benefit to either party if negotiations were to drag on.

"Without a doubt. For me, if we haven't finalised an agreement, I'd say it would be in mine and the club's best interests that I move on so that we give people clarity in what they're doing."

Uncertainty hangs over what a change in ownership could mean for the club's management structure, but Davys wants managing director Jim Doyle to continue in his job and says he has a key part to play in his plans to rebuild the club.

Doyle owns a 10 per cent share in the Warriors but has no interest in increasing his stake.

His shares may also be sold if Watson opts to offload the entire club.

"There would always be something there for Jim, I would imagine," said Davys.

"He's got a lot of experience in dealing with the NRL and has proven himself to be a pretty savvy NRL administrator, so I'd be stupid not to have someone of that experience and expertise around."

Less certainty surrounds the future of other members of the club's management team but Davys was not willing to speculate on any potential staff changes.

"First things first, you buy this because you're a fan of the game and if you're not a fan of the game you don't buy it. And from there you've got to make corporate decisions, but until you get in there I can't really tell you, so I don't know."

Davys is understood to be impressed with the commercial side of the Warriors business, but is keen to take a hands-on role in overseeing and improving the club's football operations.

With the Warriors already doomed to miss the NRL playoffs for a sixth straight year, he is determined to have direct input into helping the club achieve on-field success.

"One hundred per cent. Anyone who's going to put their money up is going to want to have a level of influence on it because at the end of the day you're the one that's accountable.

"So it's fair to say that I'd be coming in thinking I could offer something that's for sure."