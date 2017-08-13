Live updates of the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hallow in North Carolina.

Kiwi Ryan Fox begins the final round in a share of 12th place on one-under with American Kevin Kisner going into the final day in first at eight-under.

Fox shot an even-par third round yesterday. Fox had rocketed up the leaderboard after firing a sublime five-under second round 66 to offset his opening four-over 75.

Yesterday Fox, ranked 101st in the world, mixed three birdies with three bogeys to sit one under the card overall, six strokes behind leader.

Kisner followed up back to back 67s with a third-round 72, and holds a one- stroke lead over compatriot Chris Stroud and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.