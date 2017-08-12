A change in ownership for the Warriors rugby league club is in the works.

The Herald understands a deal with new owners was agreed to in principle yesterday - respected player agent Peter Brown is thought to be one of two new investors in the club.

Kiwi millionaire Eric Watson has owned the club for the past 17 years but is currently fighting fellow Kiwi rich-lister Owen Glenn in UK court over ownership of assets in a project the pair were involved in.

Whispers of managing director Jim Doyle, who bought a 10 percent share in the club last year, buying a bigger share have done the rounds the past couple of weeks.

The Herald approached both Doyle and Brown for comment - both denied that any deal had been struck. Brown denied any involvement in buying the club at all.

But the story was confirmed by a number of sources including one with direct knowledge of the agreement, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

Watson bought the struggling franchise in 2000 from a consortium that included the Tainui tribe and former Kiwis coach Graham Lowe.

He oversaw a rebranding of the club and the club's maiden grand final appearance in 2002.

A second grand final appearance followed in 2011. Fellow Kiwi businessman Glenn bought a 50 percent share of the club from Watson in late 2011 but the club has failed to make the finals in every year since.

Glenn relinquished his share after a falling-out with Watson in 2015 - Doyle then purchased his 10 percent share of the club last year.

Watson is currently involved in a bitter dispute with Glenn and is facing having to pay out the Kiwi businessman an amount of more than $200m.

The Warriors face the Canberra Raiders at Mt Smart Stadium at 4pm today and are out of playoff running.