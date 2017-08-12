A dramatic end to the men's 4x100m final at the World Athletics Championships in London as Usain Bolt's final appearance on the track has ended in disaster.



In third place heading down the home straight Usain Bolt pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury as the Jamaican watched Great Britain pip the USA and Japan to gold.



Hobbling and jumping for several metres, Bolt eventually collapsed to the floor as medical staff and his teammates rushed to his aid.



The eight time Olympian eventually got up and walked across the line to the applause of the sold out Olympic Stadium.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt lays on the track after he pulled up injured in the final of the Men's 4x100m relay during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo) Jamaica's Usain Bolt lays on the track after he pulled up injured in the final of the Men's 4x100m relay during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo)

He skipped his media duties and went straight to the locker room.



Great Britain crossed the line in a time of 37.47, as USA followed behind them in 37.52 seconds, with Japan the unlikely winner of bronze in 38.04 seconds.



Usain Bolt walks away with just a bronze medal from the World Championships, which he won in the 100 metre final behind Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman.



Earlier the United States won the women's 4x100 metres final, beating Great Britain and Jamaica.

Charlie Bristow is in London thanks to Air New Zealand