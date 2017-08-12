Mo Farah's aura of invincibility after six years of unrelenting success was finally cracked in his last major track race as he lost his world 5000m title to Ethiopia's Muktar Edris.

Seeking a fitting end to his matchless long-distance racing career before moving to marathon running, the 34-year-old Briton's bid for a fifth straight global 10,000/5000m double was scuppered as he had to settle for the silver.

In a thrilling finale, Farah looked to be completely outgunned by three rivals only to fight back and snatch second place behind Edris, who clocked 13 minutes, 32.79 seconds after a searing final lap.

In the dying metres, Farah shot down the inside to overhaul American Paul Chelimo and clock 13:33.22.

Kenyan-born Chelimo took the bronze in 13:33.30 while Farah's late burst also consigned another Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha to fourth place in 13:33.51.

Just as five years ago, when he completed the first of his two Olympic distance doubles on the second Saturday of the programme to deafening acclaim in the same stadium, a 55,000 crowd roared on the home hero.

Yet there was only disappointment as, just like the anti-climax of Usain Bolt winning bronze in the 100m the previous weekend, Farah's farewell just fell short of the dream finale.