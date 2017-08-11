Follow live updates as the All Blacks take part in their pre-Bledisloe Cup "Game of Three Halves".

The All Blacks have arrived at Growers Stadium in Pukekohe for their game of three halves. Several were signing autographs on the sideline pre-match. Organisers say 12,000 tickets have been sold. No championship-winning Crusaders players are expected to be involved in the hit-out against Counties Manukau and Taranaki but, for the rest, it should provide valuable preparation ahead of next week's Bledisloe Cup test in Sydney.

Prop Owen Franks will continue to be monitored as far as his injured Achilles is concerned, All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster said, while the Blues players - not required to Super Rugby playoffs - will be looking forward to the hit-out against Counties and Taranaki.

Maintaining their skills under pressure will be the big improvement the coaches are looking for after a drawn test series against the Lions.

"We've certainly gone away and have done a lot of work on how we could have been better," Foster said. "And we've got to make sure we've learned some lessons and we do get better. Clearly we want to start well and the Sydney test has always been a massive starting point for us; playing an Aussie team that has been pretty well prepared for the last four weeks. We've got to go over and not compromise at all on our preparation to make sure we're ready.

"The lesson in the third test was we created what we needed to create and we weren't good enough to take it."

Foster confirmed Blues midfielder Sonny Bill Williams would also play for Counties B in a pre-season match on Saturday.