An Aussie newspaper is reporting that the Warriors and the Newcastle Knights are battling it out for Broncos and Kiwis frontrower Adam Blair with a reported AU$2.4m offer on the table.

The Courier Mail reports that Blair has received the biggest offer of his career, more than double what Brisbane are expected to offer for his services.

According to the Courier Mail, Blair was been offered a four-year deal worth AU$600,000 a year.

The Warriors are one of the few NRL clubs with money to spend and are looking o bolster their forward stocks.

Advertisement

30-year-old Blair has played more than 250 NRL games for the Storm, Tigers and Broncos as well as 41 tests for the Kiwis.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett told the Courier Mail that the Brisbane club won't be able to match any big offers.

"If he wants to leave, we won't stand in his way," the veteran coach said.

"As much as I want to keep Adam, the money out there for him is huge. He is a great bloke, a good family man and he has this one opportunity to set himself up.

"We won't be able to match the offers out there, I know that and Adam knows that.

"Adam is a 10 out of 10 bloke and I don't want him to leave and he doesn't want to leave, but I have to be honest about the situation.

"The salary cap makes it bloody tough. There's no guarantee Adam will be here next year ... I'd say it's 50-50 right now."