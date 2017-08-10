A scan on Tom Walsh's groin has confirmed the New Zealand shot putter won gold with a tear in his groin at the World Athletics Championships in London.

Originally thought to be a small strain, an MRI scan showed a seven centimetre tear.

Walsh will receive daily treatment and will do modified training.

It's not yet clear if the Rio Olympic bronze medallist will compete in the Birmingham Diamond League event on the 20th of August, but he plans to work towards a meet in Zagreb on the 29th and be nearing top shape for the Diamond League final in Brussels on September the 1st.

A cheque of $68,000 is given to the winner of their respective discipline at the Diamond League final.

What a great last few days. Starting to sink in now 🏅🏅🏅 #worldchamp2017 pic.twitter.com/y36q2mfKOH — Tom Walsh (@TomWalshSP) August 10, 2017

Charlie Bristow is in London thanks to Air New Zealand.