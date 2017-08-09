Rugby World Cup winner Stephen Donald has admitted he's currently unemployed. But it doesn't seem like it will last for long.

The 2011 Rugby World Cup hero has told Martin Devlin on Radio Sport's Devlin Radio Show that he's got a few offers to consider following his final game for the Chiefs last month.

"The body's in great nick. I want to carry on playing. I'm loving my rugby more than ever. I can honestly sit here and say that I'm unemployed right now. I haven't signed anything, I'm trying to sort something out in the next few days," Donald told Devlin.

"I've got offers. Some are overseas, some are local. It's just a matter of weighing it up over the next few days."

Donald famously was a late injury call-up to the All Blacks' squad for the 2011 Rugby World Cup following injuries to first five-eighths Dan Carter and Colin Slade.

When Aaron Cruden suffered a knee injury in the final against France, Donald replaced him and kicked a penalty which eventually was the winning points of the final.

Donald released a biography today titled Beaver.

In an extract run by the Herald, Donald revealed he received abuse from New Zealand fans following the 2010 defeat to the Wallabies in Hong Kong.

Donald missed touch with a crucial kick late in the game before James O'Connor scored a late try to steal a last minute 26-24 win. The All Blacks were leading the game 24-12 with 20 minutes remaining.

"It hit me hard while standing outside the Whitianga Pub that New Year's Eve [2010], waiting for a taxi back to Matarangi," Donald reveals in Beaver.

"A group of blokes across the road spotted me, and all of a sudden launched into some fairly tasty verbal abuse that, I must admit, rocked me a little. The next day, I was set to flick the switch and get myself back into training ahead of the Chiefs season. I knew right then and there that I was going to have a hell of a time living down that night in Hong Kong."

Donald played his 112th and final game for the Chiefs in the side's semifinal defeat to the Crusaders in Christchurch last month.