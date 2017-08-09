One of the most famous moustaches in New Zealand sport has been removed.

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams looks to have shaved his moustache ahead of the new season.

Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Enes Kanter, who with Adams are known as the 'Stache Bros', posted an image of a clean-faced Adams on Twitter.

"Oops!! Somebody got an accident. Noooo!!!!!," Kanter posted.

"My apologies squire. Ive already high fived my face with a chair," Adams responded.

Oops!! Somebody got an accident hahaha 😂😂

Adams explained to GQ magazine last year why he grew the facial hair. His inspiration for the look had been Magnum PI star Tom Selleck.

"At the start of this season, I grew out my facial hair because I actually could. I guess I went through puberty, so now that's a thing," he told the style guide.

"I think I look really weird with short hair. So I figured, if I've got a moustache, I think it looks less creepy with long hair. Like a wild look."

The Kiwi star also revealed how the moustache goes down with both sexes.

"I don't actually do it for the ladies, it's more a guy thing, an appreciation. All the dudes want to do it, but they don't have the balls to do it, so they just give me the nod."