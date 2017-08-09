New Zealand's outside backs have run amok to open their women's rugby World Cup campaign with a 44-12 win over Wales in Dublin.

Fullback Selica Winiata bagged a hat-trick while there was a double for winger Renee Wickliffe as the four-time champions started the tournament in resounding fashion.

Seven of the eight tries went to outside backs, with winger Portia Woodman and centre Stacey Waaka also registering.

The exception to the rule was one try to lock Eloise Blackwell.

The winning margin would have been greater were it not for wayward goalkicking performance from halfback Kendra Cocksedge.

She landed two-of-seven conversion attempts and spent 10 minutes in the sin bin late in the game for a deliberate knock-down.

Wales were competitive for much of the first half but Wickliffe's rapid-fire double on the stroke of halftime - including an 80m intercept try - put the Black Ferns in control at 20-0 ahead.

The robust efforts of world No.10 Wales were rewarded through tries to forwards Sioned Harries and Melissa Clay, the latter while New Zealand were reduced to 14.

The Black Ferns can expect a straightforward win over Hong Kong in their second pool match on Sunday after the minnows opened with a 98-0 drubbing from Canada.

World No.3 Canada shape as dangerous opponents for the New Zealanders in the final round of pool play.

Elsewhere, world No.1 and defending champions England hammered Spain 56-5.