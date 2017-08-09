Christchurch police have reminded rugby fans, particularly Aucklanders, that the Crusaders are the best Super Rugby team on the planet.

They sent out an important message on Facebook about some "lost property" - the competition trophy - finally being returned to its rightful home.

"We're thrilled to report that an important item that had been taken from its home at Rugby Park, Christchurch has been found and returned to its owners. It was located in Johannesburg, South Africa over the weekend. It has been missing for about nine years.

The 2017 Super Rugby Trophy returning to New Zealand with the Crusaders after they beat the Lions at Ellis Park. Photo / Supplied The 2017 Super Rugby Trophy returning to New Zealand with the Crusaders after they beat the Lions at Ellis Park. Photo / Supplied

Our thanks to the concerned members of the community from the BNZ Crusaders for their efforts in recovering this item," the post read.

"It has previously been seen in Hamilton, Dunedin and Wellington and even made it over to Australia and South Africa since it was taken in 2009. But not in Auckland. Not ever in Auckland since 2009. Unless you count going through the airport on its way to other places. But other than that, like, never.

"It arrived back in Christchurch last night and will be returned to its home where it will likely remain. Probably until the end of time."

The Blues haven't won a Super Rugby title since 2003, but all the other New Zealand franchises have claimed the top gong since then.

The Chiefs won the 2012 and 2013 deciders, the Highlanders won in 2015 and the Hurricanes were victorious in 2016. And of course the Crusaders have won four titles post-2003.