The All Blacks like the look of brilliant utility back Damian McKenzie as a first receiver, selector Grant Fox has revealed.

Mercurial Chiefs back McKenzie will replace sabbatical-bound Ben Smith in the Rugby Championship squad after the first two tests, covering fullback and first five-eighths.

Fox, an All Black great who wrote the book on precise game management, gave McKenzie a qualified tick as a No. 10 option.

Fox told the Radio Sport Breakfast: "He needs some rugby and we want him to play in the No. 10 jumper. He'll get that with Waikato - he'll go back to Waikato certainly for round one, and perhaps even for round two.

"We haven't gone down really deep as to how we will use Damian, but if you think about the role Beauden Barrett used to play from the bench in that 10/15 slot - that's the skill set Damian has got.

"But remember that (Highlanders first five-eighths) Lima Sopoaga has had a pretty good year so far...hasn't had much opportunities so he will get an opportunity with us as well."

When host Kent Johns asked if the All Blacks wanted McKenzie to have more game time at No. 10 for the Chiefs, rather than playing as a fullback, Fox said: "That would have been handy.

"But the Chiefs have got to make decisions which are best for them. Damian is very talented, can play both positions, but we think he could be very dangerous as a first set of hands in that first receiver role, taking the defence on.

"He's elusive, he's quick, he's brave. He's got a lot to learn about navigating the game, managing the game, but you'll only get that with time in the saddle.

Listen: Grant Fox on the Radio Sport Breakfast



"Hopefully during the Mitre 10 Cup he'll get a bit of that then it will be up to us to grow that in our environment."

On the exclusion of the widely admired Crusaders flanker Matt Todd, Fox said: "We can't fit everyone in. Others will have a different view, and they are entitled to that.

"Given the attrition in that position...he'll be a contributor before the end of the year, we're certain about that."

"Knowing Toddy...he'll step up and play magnificently."

He said Ardie Savea was a different type of athlete to Todd and Sam Cane, which gave the All Blacks balance and options.

"Toddy is more exclusively a seven, Sam can move to six, Ardie can play seven and eight and could easily play on the blindside," he said.

"We only want two sevens."

Fox said axed wing Julian Savea had lost out to two other power wings, Rieko Ioane and Waisake Naholo.

"We had a long chat about the makeup of the back six, we've got some real talent available," Fox said.

"Julian was a big part of the discussion and he's been a big contributor for many years now. These calls are very tough, but in terms of trying to balance out our skill sets in the back six, we've gone the way we've gone.

"That gives us some options...bearing in mind that no one is perfect, no one has it all. It was a hell of a tough discussion."

Reflecting on the drawn Lions series, Fox said: "Our skill set didn't stand up under pressure...it's normally a very good part of our game. We have to address perhaps doing more skill work than we've been doing.

"Maybe for the first time we felt the loss of those 800 test caps (after the retirement of Richie McCaw and co.)...we were put under real pressure, so there are some leadership learnings, which is all mental as well. Hopefully we will take the learnings and be stronger."