New Zealand's latest world champion Tom Walsh won gold but also lost a bet following his winning effort in the shot put at the World Athletics Championships in London yesterday.

The 25-year-old became the first New Zealand male to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships and joins Dame Valerie Adams (shot put titles 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013) and Beatrice Faumuina (discus in 1997) as New Zealanders to win world titles.

Despite winning gold, Walsh confirmed to the Radio Sport Breakfast that he lost a bet with coach Dale Stevenson after failing to beat his personal best in the final.

Walsh revealed if he beat his best ever effort, Stevenson would have to get a tattoo. But he fell short meaning Walsh will need to get some ink, possibly of a butterfly or love heart since it's of his coach's choice.

Advertisement

Walsh took out the event with a best throw of 22.03m, which was short of his PB of 22.21m which he set last year in Zagreb.

"I was pretty close. I was about 15cm away from doing it in the final. But I guess I have to get a wee tattoo on my foot somewhere of his choice, which will be nice," Walsh told the Radio Sport Breakfast.

"I'm sure he'll come up with something outstanding for me," he said. "He'll probably come back with a butterfly or love heart."

Walsh received his gold medal at presentation at the London Olympic Stadium this morning. It was the first time the New Zealand national anthem has been played at the stadium for a medal presentation after Adams was denied the experience in 2012.

Walsh said he'd received a message of congratulations from Adams following his world title yesterday.

"She sent me a message. She's obviously a huge reason I'm doing this sport to start with so it's awesome to follow in her footsteps and win a world championship just like she has."