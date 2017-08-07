New Zealand's Tom Walsh finally has a gold medal around his neck following a second protest from an American rival this morning.

Just moments before stepping on the medal podium title at the World Athletics Championships in London, a protest by Ryan Crouser was thrown out.

Olympic champion Crouser, who finished sixth, had an effort of 22.31m red flagged during the third round of the final, which would have won gold.

Crouser has told the BBC he intends to fight the decision, telling the British broadcaster that he is looking for side footage of his third throw.

Advertisement

Walsh's coach Dale Stevenson said there are up to 40 camera angles available for reviews.

"There was nothing that was even close at the time to uphold that it was a legal throw, Stevenson told the Radio Sport Breakfast.

"All of a sudden they decided to look at it again tonight. There may have been some new angles they wanted to throw into the mix with the grand jury but we've had updates that it's all confirmed.

"Basically once the medal presentation done, that's a fair checkpoint to end the proceedings. So barring anything, unless someone has got a secret worm camera embedded in the ring that no one knows about, we're going to celebrate like it's a gold medal and Tom's world champion."

Yesterday second-placed American Joe Kovacs also launched a protest after his final throw of 22.08m was red-flagged.

Walsh won the event with a best throw of 22.03m.

More drama in London, Ryan Crouser's protest denied only moments before Tom Walsh stepped on the podium. He would've won gold if successful — Charlie Bristow (@CharlieBristow7) August 7, 2017

Ryan Crouser told the BBC that he's looking for side footage of his foul throw to lodge another protest. Meanwhile here's the World Champ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/REDRVVTzSx — Charlie Bristow (@CharlieBristow7) August 7, 2017

Walsh told the Radio Sport Breakfast that it was a special moment to receive his gold medal.

"It was amazing. I'm not a teary guy, but my eyes may have watered a bit," he said.

Walsh received his gold medal this morning as the New Zealand national anthem was played at the London Olympic Stadium for the first time.

Female shot putter Dane Valerie Adams was denied the chance to hear the New Zealand anthem ring out in 2012 after finishing second behind drug cheat Nadzeya Ostapchuk.

Adams received her medal at a presentation in Auckland a week after the Games.