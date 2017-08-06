A protest could scupper Kiwi athlete Tom Walsh's shot put world championship gold medal.

American Joe Kovacs has protested against his final throw in London, which was 22.08m, being red flagged.

It's believed to be under review now and, if the red flag decision is overturned, he'll beat Walsh for gold.

The Kiwi best throw was 22.03m.

As it stands, Walsh is the first New Zealand male to claim a medal at the World Athletics Championships.

The Rio Olympics bronze medalist joins Dame Valerie Adams ( 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013) and Beatrice Faumuina (1997) as New Zealanders to win world titles.

Walsh took the lead with his second attempt of 21.64m and inproved on it with his next effort of 21.75m.

But he saved his best until last when the gold medal was already secure, being the only competitor to better 22 metres with his final effort.

Kovacs finished in silver with a best of 21.66m with Croatian Stipe Zunic (21.46m) taking bronze. Olympic champions Ryan Crouser was well below his best, finishing sixth with a best of 21.20m.

Fellow Kiwi Jacko Gill finished ninth with a best attempt of 20.82m.

More to come...