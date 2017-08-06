Make it stop. Please, we can't take anymore. It's bad enough that the Warriors are going to miss the NRL finals yet again, but making us sit through four more games will only hurt the innocent.

The big worry now is that an awful situation could yet become worse, if the Warriors fail to improve and finish the year with a club record nine-straight defeats.

That's a strong possibility given the worrying lack of effort shown by some players in Saturday's insipid 26-10 loss to last-placed Newcastle, and the form and ability of the side's coming their way in the next month.

The Warriors next opponents, Canberra, are coming off a morale-boosting 30-12 win over reigning premiers Cronulla and looking to charge back into the top eight.

The week after they'll take on Souths, who have struggled all year, but on Friday managed a come-from-behind 26-24 upset win over the Dragons.

A penultimate round match against Manly, who are scrapping to keep themselves in the mix for a top-four spot, doesn't bode well, while a final game away against Wests Tigers, even from this far out, has ambush written all over it.

Coach Stephen Kearney admitted after the four-tries-to-two loss to the Knights that his side is struggling for confidence. They're not the only ones, with even the Warriors most ardent supporters struggling to see any light at the end of the long, dark tunnel heading towards September - traditionally known around these parts as the beginning of the offseason.

Just two weeks ago, there was some glimmer of hope that the Warriors would at least go down fighting, following a whole-hearted effort in defeat to North Queensland in Townsville.

But any remaining optimism quickly disappeared after the following week's loss to Cronulla - although we all got a good laugh when some players declared they were intent on winning their remaining five games.

Finish the season on a high, they said. Still plenty to play for, they insisted. Pride in the jersey would see them fight tooth and nail for a win. Apparently they even made a commitment to each other.

No doubt some great one-liners were trotted out, but the shambolic performance against this year's likely wooden spooners proved the guys were just joking.

But no one is laughing and a state of fear now surrounds what is still to come.

And while we know we'll all be put out of our misery soon enough, the damage from continual failure will be much longer lasting.

If the Warriors are unable to pull at least one win - just one - out of the bag in the next month the club will be battling to convince anyone to get onboard the rollercoaster again next season.

Usually the collective mood among jaded league followers improves after Christmas and expectations rise through January before we all start getting excited about the season ahead.

But this time, the growing depression among impatient supporters - burned too many times by their over-hyped team under-delivering - is already manifesting itself in cynicism towards the club's ambitions for 2018.

Doubts are growing and arguments flaring over the club's plans to recruit front-row pair Adam Blair and James Graham. Almost any message that comes from the club is being met with skepticism or ridicule and the general feeling is one of hopelessness.

The Warriors are close to rock-bottom, let's just hope it doesn't get any worse.