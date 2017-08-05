All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams will make an eventual return to rugby league, according to a report out of Australia.

Sydney's Daily Telegraph reports Williams is likely to return to the Sydney Roosters NRL club - either as a player or in a mentoring or coaching capacity.

Williams' agent and promoter Khoder Nasser reportedly discussed the prospect of the dual international returning to the 13-man game during a meeting with Roosters chairman Nick Politis last week.

The 32-year-old is said to have no plans of retiring once his current contract with the New Zealand Rugby Union ends after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Advertisement

According to the Daily Telegraph, there are suggestions Williams could end his career in the UK Super League where a club like Wigan could afford to pay him almost $3 million for two seasons.

But whether or not the Roosters could afford to squeeze him in under the NRL salary cap, it's understood they have long-term plans for him to take on an off-field role at the Bondi club.

Williams was a key member of the Tri-Colours 2013 grand final winning side and played a large role in improving the club's culture.

The All Blacks midfielder has been controversially cleared to play in the Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney later this month after appealing his suspension for a shoulder charge during the second test against the British and Irish Lions in Wellington.

Plans are also continuing for him to fight Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen in a boxing match early next year, but Nasser is yet to come to an agreement with Main Event, a division of Australian pay television company Foxtel, to show the fight pay-per-view.

Nasser is reportedly exploring an option to have the fight broadcast through Australian streaming service Stan, as he looks to secure the best deal.