It was the Tour de Prance!

The Tour of Poland took an unexpected twist when an escaped pony entered the race 100km from the finish line.

The group of riders were cruising along at a stable speed when the fluffy pony jumped from the crowd and attempted to keep up with the peloton.

The animal, at full speed, was weaving between the dozens of cyclists before it came perilously close to tumbling over on a left-hand bend.

Its one-minute cameo was ended when Russian rider Roman Maikin ushered the pony to the side of the main road.

Twitter users loved the guest appearance, making fun out of the bizarre situation.