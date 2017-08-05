By Phil Rothfield, the Sunday Telegraph

He may have poured millions of dollars into rugby league and love the game with a passion but that didn't do Russell Crowe any favours at his local suburban footy grounds.

The Oscar winning actor was brought to heel at Mascot Oval when he arrived to watch a Souths Juniors game last weekend accompanied by his dog.

The Blue Heeler pup was down visiting the big smoke from his normal home on Crowe's Coffs Harbour farm.

Advertisement

A stern female official turned away Crowe and trusty companion QueBlue at the Mascot Oval entrance.

He was unaware the oval is a dog free zone, though the South Sydney Rabbitohs saviour and co-owner, and Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind leading man, was bemused when another dog owner walking straight in, telling the same official her poodle was a team mascot.

A friend saw what had happened and came to his rescue, looking after the dog while he went onto the grounds to watch.

"The pup is just a bit young to leave by himself in a car," Crowe, 53, said.

"I prefer my upholstery without bite marks.

"He lives up in Coffs and is only visiting the state capital.

"Not a nice way to treat visitors from the bush.

"Besides, he's a Blue Heeler.

"Shouldn't that be revered in this state? Especially in league circles. That might be the NSW Blues team woes explained right there."

Despite difficult times at the Rabbitohs since they won the 2014 premiership, Crowe has stuck solid as a 50 per cent shareholder with James Packer.

Crowe had no trouble entering Woollomooloo's China Doll restaurant for a discreet lunch timer meeting with TV producer and radio host Rove McManus.

The pair were tucked away in the back of the restaurant on Thursday having an in depth discussion.