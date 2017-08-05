It was a long lonely road around the 25 laps of the London Stadium for Camille Buscomb, who finished 30th in the 10,000m in 33:07.53 at the 2017 IAAF World Championships.



With her long flowing blonde hair Buscomb was towards the back of the field from the start. The 5000m came up in 16:20 and Buscomb was unable to maintain contact with a group of runners and spent the remainder of the race battling her way on her own.



Meanwhile out front world record holder Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia was tearing up the track lapping a number in the race to win the world title in 30:16.32, 46 seconds ahead of compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba with Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya third in 31:03.50.



Buscomb acknowledged that she didnt feel very good and doesnt know what the problem is.



"Im just not quite right, whether its because Ive been doing a lot of training. Its real unfortunate," said Buscomb.



"Maybe Im a bit fried, I havent been feeling my best for a while but maybe Ive just got to keep pushing and keep training and Ill be right.



"But I just felt horrible the whole way. You never really know because you dont get a chance run many and you cant tell exactly how your trainings going, you think maybe its because youre tired from all your training. I just dont know. Its a long way when youre feeling terrible," she added.



"Its a long grind when every step is pretty hard, but I didnt want to pull out."



At this stage Buscomb will make a decision later after talking to her coach as to whether she will contest the 5000m heats on Thursday.



- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Athletics New Zealand