Athletics golden child has had to settle for bronze in the race he's become synonymous with.

Usain Bolt has finished third in the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in London, as Justin Gatlin won in a time of 9.92 seconds.

Compatriot Christian Coleman was two-one-hundredths of a second slower to nab silver as Bolt won bronze with a 9.95 second effort.

It was Bolt's final 100m race before retirement.

There were gasps and even tears in London's Olympic Stadium when the big screen flashed Gatlin, a convicted doper, as the winner.

Much of the crowd, armed with Jamaican flags had booed Gatlin every time he stepped on the track, he responded by raising his fingers to his lips when he knew he'd crashed the party.

Usain Bolt was the second slowest out of the blocks, and although it looked as if the eight time Olympic champion would pull off his trademark come from behind win, Gatlin roared home even faster.

Bolt's career can still finish on a winning note, he's part of Jamaica's 4x100m team who'll race on the final day of the World Champs.

Men:100m Final: 1. Justin Gatlin (USA) 9.92 secs2. Christian Coleman (USA) 9.943. Usain Bolt (JAM) 9.954. Yohan Blake (JAM) 9.995. Akani Simbine (RSA) 10.016. Jimmy Vicaut (FRA) 10.087. Reece Prescod (GBR) 10.178. Su Bingtian (CHN) 10.27

