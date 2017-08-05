Usain Bolt is through to the men's 100 metre final at the World Athletics Championships in London.

The Jamaican has finished second behind American Christian Coleman in his semi-final, crossing the line in 9.98 seconds.

Coleman was 0.01 seconds quicker, to record the quickest time of the semi finals.

Other notable figures to advance is American Justin Gatlin, Jamaican Yohan Blake and Great Britain's home town hope Reece Prescod.

The 100m final at London's Olympic Stadium is at 8:45am.