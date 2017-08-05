The Warriors hope Adam Blair can replicate the impact of Steve Price and Ruben Wiki from a decade ago.

While there are some details to be ironed out, it seems increasingly likely the Broncos prop will be at Mt Smart next season.

The Dragons are also in the mix, but unless there is a major change of heart from either the Warriors or the player, Auckland is his most probable destination.

It's also contingent on Broncos coach Wayne Bennett granting the Kiwis captain an early release, but it's understood that Bennett won't stand in the way of a longer term deal elsewhere.

Advertisement

The Warriors have been tracking Blair since early in the season. While they were unable to negotiate directly with him - due to his contract with the Broncos - he was always near the top of their list, in the 'if he becomes available' category.

Blair is seen as a player to build their pack around. Like Price and Wiki during 2005-09, the 41-test Kiwi is the kind of player that would set new standards off the field and in training. He would be a role model for the likes of James Gavet, Sam Lisone and Albert Vete and brings a decade of experience in the engine room. Blair wouldn't fix the Warriors go-forward problems by himself; he's not a big yardage man with his strengths centred on aggressive defence, offloading and second phase ability and fitness. But he would help to get the best out of the other forwards around him, similar to the legacy of Price and Wiki.

Blair would also add much needed leadership. The Warriors remain a quiet team, and the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Simon Mannering need assistance in that area. However, Blair would also be a risky signing, simply due to the miles in his legs. He is renowned for being super fit and doing extras at training, but 12 seasons in the NRL take an inevitable toll.

Warriors prop Jacob Lillyman remains a 50-50 proposition to be at Mt Smart next year. The club made an offer earlier in the season which has now lapsed, and Lillyman is considering a deal with a Sydney club. He's given great service to the Warriors over nine seasons, but the club is aware it needs to get the balance of the forward pack exactly right in 2018. It's for that reason that back rower Bodene Thompson's future has also yet to be decided. With Tohu Harris and Leivaha Pulu arriving, plus the presence of Mannering and Bunty Afoa, Thompson may get squeezed out. He remains unsigned for next year and is a long shot to stay.